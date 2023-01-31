Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives death threat from mentally challenged man

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a death threat late on Monday, according to reports.

A 38-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The police allegedly received a call about the threat around 12.05 am.

However, the police claimed that no arrest has been made as the man is mentally challenged and is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh.

(More details awaited..)

