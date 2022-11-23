Delhi court seeks report from Tihar authorities about Jain's food and dietary changes

A Delhi court has on Wednesday sought detailed report from Tihar Jail's authorities about AAP minister Satyendar Jain's food and dietary changes, if made. Court also granted time till Monday to Tihar authorities to file a detailed report on medical report of Jain.

The court will hear plea by Satyendar Jain tomorrow seeking to restrain media from airing CCTV footage. He was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case in May.

Amid the uproar of Satyendar Jain's massage video from Tihar, the BJP on Wednesday questioned new footage of the Delhi minister purportedly being served food from outside. In the video, tweeted by ANI, the Delhi minister can be seen in the same cell where he was earlier seen receiving the massage. A person comes from outside and serves him food.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi alleged on Wednesday that Jain enjoying facilities akin to a holiday resort inside Tihar Jail, hours after a purported video showing him eating fruits and raw vegetables surfaced on various platforms.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Jain's lawyers said in court earlier this week that prison officials had stopped his supply of fruits and raw vegetables.

Addressing a press conference, Lekhi also referred to another video showing Jain getting a massage by a rape accused in Tihar. ''I would not allow such a person to even come close to me. Imagine that person massaging his feet.'' ''The shameless actions of AAP leaders like Jain getting massage by a rape accused, are being noted by the people. AAP leaders say something and behave exactly opposite to it,'' Lekhi told reporters. There are prison manual rules for food and medical services in jail, she said.

''Added facilities like television, packed food and massage in Jain's cell show as if he is in some holiday resort,'' she said.