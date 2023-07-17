scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Delhi flood update: 'Skin allergy cases being reported from relief camps,' says AAP minister

Feedback

Delhi flood update: 'Skin allergy cases being reported from relief camps,' says AAP minister

'Go back to your homes only after the water level comes below the danger mark,' Atishi tells people at the relief camps

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi flood update: 'Skin allergy cases being reported from relief camps,' says AAP minister Delhi flood update: 'Skin allergy cases being reported from relief camps,' says AAP minister

Delhi minister Atishi on Monday urged people to stay in relief camps as the Yamuna water level was showing a rising trend again and also said that skin allergy cases have been reported from the camps

"Due to heavy rains yesterday in some areas of Haryana, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly today. The Central Water Commission estimates that could reach 206.1m overnight. There is no danger for the people of Delhi from this. But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level comes below the danger mark," tweeted Atishi. 

She also said while there are apprehensions regarding a surge in diseases such as dengue and chikungunya after the floods, the current data does not indicate an increase in such cases, but cases of skin allergies are being reported.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night. At 1 pm, the water level was recorded at 205.84 metres. 

Published on: Jul 17, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement