Delhi flood update: 'Skin allergy cases being reported from relief camps,' says AAP minister

Delhi minister Atishi on Monday urged people to stay in relief camps as the Yamuna water level was showing a rising trend again and also said that skin allergy cases have been reported from the camps

"Due to heavy rains yesterday in some areas of Haryana, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly today. The Central Water Commission estimates that could reach 206.1m overnight. There is no danger for the people of Delhi from this. But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level comes below the danger mark," tweeted Atishi.

She also said while there are apprehensions regarding a surge in diseases such as dengue and chikungunya after the floods, the current data does not indicate an increase in such cases, but cases of skin allergies are being reported.

हरियाणा में कुछ इलाक़ों में कल भारी बारिश की वजह से आज यमुना का जल स्तर थोड़ा बढ़ रहा है। Central Water Commission का अनुमान है कि रात तक 206.1m तक पहुँच सकता है। दिल्ली वालों के लिए इस से ख़तरा नहीं है।



The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night. At 1 pm, the water level was recorded at 205.84 metres.