Delhi Metro services to be curtailed on Airport Line tomorrow for maintenance

Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning of April 30 due to scheduled track maintenance, officials said.

The maintenance will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section from 5:30 am to 7:30 am, they said.

Trains will run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations when the maintenance is underway on the other track. Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections, the DMRC said in a statement.

Due to this, trains will be available with increased headway on the Airport Express Line originating from both ends, officials said.

Passengers availing Airport Express Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line should be available after 7:30 am as per the regular time table, the statement said.

