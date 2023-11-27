Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'severe', rain likely today

Delhi pollution latest updates: Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Monday morning as the air quality turned severe in many parts of the national capital. Parts of Delhi such as Sarai Kale Khan, Akshardham, Kartavya Path, Kalindi Kunj and AIIMS were engulfed in a dense shroud of smog.

While many parts of the national capital reported an air quality index (AQI) of above 400, other places recorded 'very poor' air quality coupled with an AQI of more than 300.

Parts of Delhi such as Wazirpur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka Sector 8, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, and Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI above 400. Other parts of Delhi such as IGI Airport T3, Najafgarh, New Moti Bagh and Shadipur recorded an AQI of more than 300.

AQI in parts of Delhi, Noida today

Place Air quality index Anand Vihar 406 Ashok Vihar 456 Jahangirpuri 436 Dwarka Sector 8 401 ITO 434 Patparganj 424 Punjabi Bagh 440 Rohini 432 Vivek Vihar 433 RK Puram 417 Wazirpur 458 Sector 125 343 Sector 62 343 Sector 1 347 Sector 116 349 Najafgarh 389 Shadipur 389 New Moti Bagh 390

Parts of Noida such as Sector 62, Sector 125, Sector 1 and Sector 116 also reported an AQI above 300 on Monday morning. An AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, 401-450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

The national capital's overall AQI stood at 385 on Sunday, 389 on Saturday, 415 on Friday, 390 on Thursday, 394 on Wednesday, 365 on Tuesday, 348 on Monday and 301 on November 19. Meanwhile, light intensity rain/drizzle is expected to occur over pockets of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) over the next two hours.

Places that are likely to witness light rainfall are Seelampur, Shahadra, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, and Kalkaji in Delhi; and Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh in NCR.

Other places that are likely to witness similar weather conditions are Tosham, Bhiwani, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh, Palwal, Narnaul, Aurangabad, and Hodal in Haryana; and Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Barsana, Raya, Mathura, and Agra in Uttar Pradesh along with Pilani, Jhunjunu, Kotputli, and Viratnagar in Rajasthan.

Also Read: Air pollution: Delhi's air quality 'severe' again, no respite likely anytime soon