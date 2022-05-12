Delhi to face water shortage in several parts from tomorrow: Here's why

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday said that water supply in several parts of Delhi will be affected starting Friday morning as the Wazirabad pond level has dropped due to Haryana releasing less water in the Yamuna.

The severe water crisis comes at a critical point when the capital stares at a looming heatwave as the mercury is predicted to touch 46-47 degrees Celsius this week.

Haryana supplies 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals — Carrier-Lined Channel (CLC) and Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB), along with the Yamuna.

The water level at the Wazirabad Barrage dropped to a critical low of 672.30 feet on Wednesday morning, against the normal level of 674.5 feet. The raw water flow in the Carrier Line Canal (CLC) has decreased from 683 cusec to 566 cusec, according to PTI.

The low level at the Wazirabad pond and the low flow in CLC has reduced the operational capacity of water treatment plants at Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, and Dwarka.

The Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants have a capacity of 90 MGD and 135 MGD, respectively. The two plants lift raw water from the Wazirabad pond, treat it and supply to northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, and south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

The Aam Aadmi Party government had earlier written to the Haryana irrigation department on increasing the water flow in the Yamuna on May 3 and April 30.

The CLC and the DSB are supplied water from the Hathni Kund via the Munak canal and the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, warning of a heatwave on Friday and Saturday. An ‘orange’ alert has been issued to caution people about a severe heatwave on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)