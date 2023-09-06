'Divya Spandana is absolutely fine,' clarifies Congress on fake news about the Kannada actor's death

Tamil Nadu Congress rubbished the rumours about the death of actor-politician Divya Spandana hours after reports of her death started doing rounds on social media.

“Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG.,” said the post of Tamil Nadu Congress’ IT Cell head Thiru. KT Lakshmi Kanthan on X (formerly Twitter).

A journalist named Dhanya Rajendran also confirmed the same while adding that Spandana is in Geneva.

“Just spoke to @divyaspandana . She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you. #DivyaSpandana,” Rajendran said in her X post.

Rajendra also described her conversation with Spandana in another X post.

“It was really the strangest conversation, kept calling @divyaspandana and she didnt pick first few times and naturally I was panicking. Finally she did and I had to say-I am glad you are alive, She is like who the hell is saying I died! #DivyaSpandana,” she wrote.

While the source of such rumours is unknown, some fans have come up with a possible theory linking it to the recent death of wife of actor-director Vijay Raghavendra.

Spandana shares her name with the wife of actor-director Vijay Raghavendra’s wife who died in Bangkok last month. Some users think that the rumour might have started at the time.

One X user addressed this confusion in their post, “It's not her who passed away, Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana who passed away. Not to post anything you know. It's misleading the audience and getting reach in worst way for media. #Divyaspandana #FakeNews”

Divya Spadana joined the Youth Congress in 2012 and went on to become the social media head of the national party. Spandana was credited for boosting the image of the party and Rahul Gandhi on social media.

She stepped down from her post in 2018 after her role was reportedly downsized. Spandana is a former Lok Sabha MP who claims Rahul Gandhi had a big influence on her.

“My mother is the biggest influence in my life, next is my father, and the third is Rahul Gandhi,” Spandana said.