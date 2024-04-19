Dubai rains: Indian embassy issues advisory, asks reschedule of non-essential air travel

The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory for Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through the airport to reschedule their non-essential travel till flight operations normalise. The directions were issued after heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and caused flood-like situation.

The Indian consulate in Dubai has also operationalised emergency helpline numbers to assist passengers.

Related Articles

In the advisory issued on April 19, the embassy said, "Due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week, Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights. While the UAE authorities are working round the clock to ensure normalisation of operations, the situation is unprecedented. The Airport Authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the Airport ONLY AFTER final confirmation from the respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of the respective flights. In light of the above advisory, inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise."

In order to assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers which have been functional since April 17, the advisory added.

Dubai International Airport on April 19 announced temporarily limitation on the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions.

Earlier in the day, Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates said that it is suspending check-in for all customers with onward connections through the city three days after a record storm swept the UAE.

Emirates, one of the world’s biggest international airlines, said the flights with onward connections would be suspended until 23:59 GMT on April 19 but customers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai emphasised that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines, facilitating connections between stranded Indian passengers and their families. It further stated that relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organisations.

"We are in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. -Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travelers. - Relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organizations," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post shared on X (formally twitter) on April 18.

The CGI stressed in its post that the helpline numbers will remain active until the situation normalises.

(With inputs from agencies)