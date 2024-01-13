Ex-model Divya Pahuja's body recovered from Haryana canal after accused's confession: Police

More than ten days after she was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel room, the body of former model Divya Pahuja was finally recovered from a canal in Haryana's Tohana district on Saturday.

Gurugram Police, in collaboration with Punjab Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), successfully retrieved the body of 27-year-old ex-model Divya Pahuja.

Family members confirmed her identity after receiving a photo from the police. The recovery operation involved multiple teams working diligently to solve the mysterious circumstances surrounding Pahuja's murder at a Gurugram hotel on January 2.

The search for Pahuja's body was extensive, involving six teams from the Gurugram Police, several teams from the Punjab police, and a 25-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The body was initially thrown into the Bhakra canal in Punjab and later drifted to Haryana, where it was eventually found.

On January 2, the tragic murder of Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old former model, occurred under suspicious circumstances at the City Point Hotel in Gurugram. The hotel owner, Abhijeet Singh, was implicated as the main accused in the crime. According to police reports, Singh claimed that Pahuja had been blackmailing him with explicit videos, which allegedly led to her murder.

The case took a significant turn when one of the accused, Balraj Gill, confessed to disposing of Pahuja's body. Following his confession, on January 13, the Gurugram Police successfully recovered Pahuja's body from a canal in Haryana's Tohna. It was revealed that after the murder, Singh had contacted Gill from Delhi to assist in the disposal of the body, and they were offered Rs 10 lakh for this task. Ravi Banga, another individual involved in moving the body, is currently evading capture.

In total, five individuals have been arrested in connection with Pahuja's murder, including Singh, Hemraj, Om Prakash, Megha Phogat—who allegedly assisted in hiding the murder weapon and Pahuja's belongings—and Gill, who disposed of the body. The police are continuing their investigation, verifying Singh's claims and searching for the remaining suspect, Ravi Banga.

