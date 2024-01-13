Who is Vratika Gupta? CEO buys one of Mumbai's most expensive homes for Rs 116 cr

Vratika Gupta, the founder and CEO of luxury home decor store Maison Sia, marked this year's first Rs 100 cr single residential deal by buying a sea-view luxury home in Mumbai's plush Worli locality for Rs 116.2 crore.

The 39-year-old designer's new home is part of the Oberoi Three Sixty West, which was in news last year for a bulk deal worth ₹1,238 crore by D’Mart founder Radhakishan Damani.

The apartment, with a carpet area of 12,138 square feet, is reportedly valued around Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. Gupta, as per IndexTap.com, paid a stamp duty of over Rs 5.82 crore for the property's registration on January 7. The purchase reportedly gives her exclusive access to 8 car parking slots.

Who exactly is Vratika Gupta?

She is a top designer who runs Maison Sia that deals in luxury home decor products and artefacts. She is also the first female owners of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV, which is around Rs 12.25 crore.

According to IndexTap, Gupta established Maison Sia in 2022. Inspired by her passion for exploring new places and unconventional building designs, Maison Sia serves as a center for high-end, artistic goods. Gupta started her career in fashion as an apparel designer. She is a graduate of the Pearl Academy of Fashion and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

According to Anarock, about 58 ultra-luxury homes priced above ₹40 crore were sold across seven major cities last year of which 53 were in Mumbai. The city's real estate market reported a total of 1,14,652 registrations between January and November 2023, a 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 1,12,668 registrations in 2022.

