G20 Summit in Delhi: Joe Biden to arrive on Sept 7, bilateral meet with PM Modi on Sept 8: White House

The White House on Saturday said that US President Joe Biden will travel to India next week to participate in the G20 Summit. Biden is expected to arrive on September 7 and then hold a bilateral meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

India, the current president of the G20, will be hosting global leaders for the G20 Summit scheduled between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The theme of this year's G20 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

“On Thursday (September 7), the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the White House said in its week ahead schedule of the president released Friday night.

During the Summit, Biden will commend PM Modi for his leadership of the G20, the White House said.

"While in New Delhi, the President will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026," it said.

Both the leaders are expected to discuss the economic and social impacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges, among others.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10 after the G20 Summit.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The bloc comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK and the US, as well as the European Union (EU). This time the guest countries are -- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.

A majority of G20 leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, have already confirmed their participation at the summit.

India is yet to receive any confirmation on Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation at the G20 summit on September 9 and 10 and the chances of his in-person attendance at the conclave are "very low", PTI reported on Thursday.

There is a possibility that China may send Premier Li Qiang for the summit to be held in New Delhi.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are also among the G20 leaders who have confirmed their participation at the summit.

