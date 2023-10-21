Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO's first test flight launch called off, vehicle safe

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday put the launch of the first uncrewed test flight (TV-D1 Flight Test) in the Gaganyaan Mission on hold.

ISRO Chief S Somanath said, "Gaganyaan's First Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) launch has been placed on hold. The next schedule will be announced soon."

"The lift-off attempt could not happen today...engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course, we need to find out what went wrong. The vehicle is safe, we need to look at what happened...we will come back soon...the computer which is doing function has withheld the launch...we will correct it and schedule launch soon..," he said.

Test Vehicle D1 mission was initially scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 8 am which was revised to 8.30 am.

"The lift-off is rescheduled at 08:30 Hrs. IST," an ISRO update on 'X' said. An announcement to this effect was also made at the Mission Control Centre.

The 13-hour countdown commenced on Friday at 7 pm.

The test vehicle mission is predecessor to the Gaganyaan programme which aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 kms for three days and bring them safely back to the Earth.

The pre-requisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies including human rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space, Life Support System to provide an earth like environment to crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew.

Also Read: India Canada row: US, UK urge New Delhi to not insist Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence

Also Read: India's actions making life hard for millions of people: Canada PM Trudeau

Also Read: SC ruling could lead to higher tax demand for MNCs in India