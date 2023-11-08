Gautam Adani meets Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck; says 'excited to explore opportunities'

On Wednesday, the Indian billionaire businessman and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, shared about his recent meeting with the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sharing what all went on during the special meeting, the businessman said that it was his honour to meet the king and hear his vision. He also noted that Wanhchuck's thoughts on the aspirational Bhutan are indeed inspiring.

The Indian business tycoon further stated that he is excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group to contribute to green infrastructure development in Bhutan.

“It was truly an honour to meet His Majesty King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. It was nice to hear his vision of his Kingdom of Happiness. His thoughts on the aspirational Bhutan are indeed inspiring. We are excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group to contribute to green infrastructure development for one of our happy and warm neighbours,” Adani wrote in his post on X.

The Bhutan King is currently on his eight-day visit to India, and he started his visit from Guwahati on November 3. This high-profile trip of the Bhutan King to India came amid a renewed push by both Bhutan and China for an early settlement of their boundary dispute, which has been going on for decades.

On Monday, the King of Bhutan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where PM Modi conveyed India's strong commitment towards its friendship with the Himalayan nation; he also reiterated India’s full support to the socio-economic development of Bhutan to the king, reported the news agency PTI.

According to a joint statement released after the talks between the two leaders, the two sides agreed on a final location survey for the proposed cross-border train link between Kokrajhar in Assam and Gelephu in Bhutan.

"In his interaction with His Majesty, the prime minister reaffirmed India's abiding commitment to its unique ties of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and reiterated continued and full support to the socio-economic development in Bhutan based on the priorities of the Royal Government and as per the vision of His Majesty," reads the joint statement quoted by PTI in a report.

