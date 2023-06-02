Gautam Adani meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar; discussed a 'technical issue' 

Adani Group chairman and billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak Residence in Mumbai. Gautam Adani met Pawar right after his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pawar did not give out much details about the meeting with Adani.

The NCP chief and former Union Minister said that a delegation from Singapore contacted him and wanted to meet the Adani Group chairman. He added Gautam Adani and the Singaporean delegation met and discussed a technical issue, of which he does not understand much.

Pawar was quoted as saying by India Today: “A delegation from Singapore came to me and wanted to meet industrialist Gautam Adani on some technical issue. Thus, Gautam Adani and the delegation from Singapore met. It is a technical issue, so I don’t understand much about it”.

This, however, is the second meeting between Adani and Pawar in less than two months. The two had met in April this year days after Pawar came out in support of the businessman after the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made a series of allegations including stock manipulation and fraudulent transactions against the Adani Group.

Pawar took a different stance compared to its ally the Congress party and said he supported a Supreme Court committee to prove the allegations against the Adani Group since the BJP will have a majority in the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) due to the number of MPs it has in the parliament, leading to doubts about the authenticity of such a probe.

He also said that even though the NCP does not agree with the demands of some parties for a JPC probe, it will impact their stand for opposition unity. Pawar’s comments came after the Supreme Court ordered to set up a 6-member committee under a former SC judge to look into regulatory aspects of the stock markets, including the crash of Adani Group stocks due to Hindenburg’s allegations.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

(With India Today inputs)

