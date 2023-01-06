'Give diapers along with drinks': Air India incident 'pisses off' flyers, sparks meme fest on Twitter

The mid-air urination incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight has triggered outrage on social media platforms and some Twitter users even saw the humorous side of it.

Shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 of November 26, the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her, stated an FIR registered by Delhi Police.

As multiple angles started coming out of the incident involving the Tata Group-owned airline and the way its cabin crew handled the situation, Twitter users condemned the act with hilarious one-liners and memes.

“Why are passengers on Air India on a free peeing spree? Must be their Strong Beer. Air India ..request Air India to give adult diapers along with drinks,” said a Twitter user.

Why are passengers on Air India on free peeing spree ? Must be their Strong Beer ! #AirIndia ..request @airindiain to give adult diapers along with drinks 😂 — Doc MCS 🇮🇳 (@drmcshekhar) January 6, 2023

“Is peeing in an airline on someone a new TikTok trend?" wondered another Twitter user.

Another tweet quoted a WhatsApp message doing the rounds, "What's the difference between the old & new #AirIndia? On the old one you were merely pissed off! On the new one you are also pissed on!"

One user quipped, “Air India now needs lesser seats and more sauchalayas [lavatories] built onboard. Compulsorily peeing before they board along with bowel sonography report."

#AirIndia now needs lesser seats and more sauchalayas built onboard. Compulsorily peeing before they board along with bowel sonography report 😝😝 — VAIBHAV ZAVERI (@VKZaveri) January 5, 2023

The lavatories of Air India flights came under the scanner due to the incident.

“What's with Air India and passengers peeing? Doesn't the lavatories work there?” a user asked.

What's with Air India and its passengers waking up a month later to complain about this!? https://t.co/jGhoUHfGA2 — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) January 5, 2023

There were some tweets that didn't condone the incident at all and said systemic changes are the need of the hour to avoid such incidents in future.

"Indians are terribly behaved: we need school courses in public behaviour and manners. Our misfortune is we have the worst behaved politicians who set an atrocious example. Public conduct, decency and consideration for others need to be taught from a young age," tweeted a veteran journalist.

One user said enough is enough and that airlines should severely limit alcohol serving per person onboard a flight.

"I think that all airlines should immediately stop serving alcohol especially on flights to India. An aircraft is not a bar! Maybe one glass of wine per person, if at all. Rest needs to be stopped. I’ve had my own harrowing experiences," said a Twitter user.

I think that all airlines should immediately stop serving alcohol especially on flights to India. An aircraft is not a bar! Maybe one glass of wine per person, if at all. Rest needs to be stopped. I’ve had my own harrowing experiences. @DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia @airindiain #AirIndia — Seetu Mahajan Kohli (@kohliseetu) January 6, 2023

"A 30-day ban seems an extremely soft treatment of an extremely disgusting act," said another user referring to the ban imposed on the man by Air India.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has told the airline staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to have been settled.

In an internal communication to airlines' employees, he reflected on the urinating incident to say that ''the repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress.

''Whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn.

''Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved.

