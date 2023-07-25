Goa govt files police complaint against Uber for illegally operating vehicles in state

The Goa government on July 25 lodged a police complaint against Uber India Systems Private Limited, accusing the company of illegally operating its services in the coastal state. The complaint was filed following Uber's announcement last week that it had begun offering services in Goa, including airport pick-up and drop-off.

According to a PTI report, State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho revealed that his department had initiated the complaint against Uber for commencing operations in the tourist hotspot without obtaining necessary permissions.

He further stated that his department had requested the police to take action against the app-based taxi aggregator. "We had sent an email to the cyber crime (cell) last week but on Monday, we gave a formal letter to the cyber crime cell," Godinho explained.

The minister also reiterated the government's stance that Goa would not permit app-based taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber to operate within the state. This decision was made despite previous statements from the minister suggesting that he would allow popular app-based cab services to operate in Goa amid a stand-off with local taxi drivers.

Assistant Director of Transport Francisco Vaz lodged the complaint against Uber with the cyber crime cell. According to the complaint, Uber has been providing rides in the state without obtaining permission from the local government.

In the past, taxi operators have opposed the government's move to invite popular app-based cab aggregator services like Ola and Uber. Ola was even forced to shut down operations in the state in 2014 due to opposition from the tourist taxi operator lobby.

Goa is not the only state which is at loggerheads with the app-based taxi aggregators. Delhi transport department recently banned all bike taxis in the state which impacted companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber in the national capital. The ban came right after the Maharashtra government denied permission to operate these mobility apps.

The Maharashtra government imposed a ban on the use of non-transport vehicles for ride pooling and aggregation. Rapido and other mobility companies have faced several regulatory challenges in the last couple of years. Last year in October, the Karnataka government said auto services provided by Rapido, Uber, and Ola were illegal.

