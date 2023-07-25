WATCH: Upset Nashik man starts ‘Ajay Devgn ke liye bheek maango andolan’ after superstar features in online gaming ad 

Bollywood celebrities have been at the receiving end of audiences’ ire for questionable choices like promoting fairness creams, tobacco, alcohol, ‘health’ drinks, and fast food products. This time around, a man from Maharashtra’s Nashik was extremely miffed at Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn for featuring in an online gaming advertisement.
The man in the video was seen strapped to his scooter with contraptions including posters against the actor and a loudspeaker in the midst of a busy marketplace. One of his placards read: “Ajay Devgn ke liye bheek maango andolan!”, which means beg alms for the actor. The angry man said he is protesting against online gaming and its advertisements while adding celebrities choose to promote online gaming despite having earned so much.
Commenting on why the man came to the streets to beg alms for Ajay Devgn, he said he will collect money by begging on streets. The man added he will send this money to Devgn so that he stops doing such ads.
"I will beg on the streets to collect money, which I will then send to Ajay Devgn with the request to stop being part of such ads. If you need more money, I'll beg again and send you the amount, but please do not endorse such ads. I am requesting this in Gandhigiri style," the man said.
The video garnered massive traction on Twitter and netizens were quick to flay actors for promoting online gaming. Netizens were impressed by the man’s efforts to hold the celebrities accountable for their endorsements. Bhiwandi (East) MLA Rais Shaikh said he will write a letter to Devgn urging the actor to reconsider endorsing online gaming.
A user even tagged Ajay Devgn and urged the actor to be a role model for the coming generations instead of becoming a “promoter of addictions”.
The user wrote: “@ajaydevgn by almighty's grace and your work you have enough with you, do these online games and mouth freshners pay so much that you are promoting and getting coming generations addicted? Be a role model not a promoter for addictions (sic)”.
One of the users said that it is sad that Bollywood veterans are promoting online gaming apps and even Pan Masala for money.
The user said: “All the biggies including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, SRK, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others are happily endorsing Pan Masala, Online Rummy, Poker and what not. Its sad to see they’d do anything for money”.
Another user wrote: “This person stays in my area in Nashik. Good guys but unfortunately a sole warrior in such social initiatives. Had he been in Pune he would have been quite a public figure. All the best Kaka (sic)”.
Here are some more reactions on the man’s innovative method of protest
The development comes days after a man from Nagpur was reportedly duped of around Rs 58 crore by a friend through an online gaming platform. A Nagpur-based businessman was duped of around Rs 58 crore when he tried to gamble online, as per a PTI report.
The victim then filed a police complaint, following which the police raided the suspect’s home and found Rs 17 crore in cash with 14 kg of gold. The suspect is reportedly a bookie who created an online gaming platform used to dupe the victim.
Also Read: Dengue cases in Delhi hit 5-year high in 2023; 190 infections reported till July 22
Also Watch: Hot stocks on July 25, 2023: SJVN, Aarti Drugs, Mazagon Dock, Can Fin Homes, and more
Also Read: IRCTC down! Users get error message while booking train tickets
Also Watch: Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's sister Diya, Orhan Awatramani attend TOILETPAPER’s immersive art exhibition at Reliance Foundation’s Nita Ambani-led NMACC; Details about tickets and more
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today