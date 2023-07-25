WATCH: Upset Nashik man starts ‘Ajay Devgn ke liye bheek maango andolan’ after superstar features in online gaming ad 

Bollywood celebrities have been at the receiving end of audiences’ ire for questionable choices like promoting fairness creams, tobacco, alcohol, ‘health’ drinks, and fast food products. This time around, a man from Maharashtra’s Nashik was extremely miffed at Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn for featuring in an online gaming advertisement.

The man in the video was seen strapped to his scooter with contraptions including posters against the actor and a loudspeaker in the midst of a busy marketplace. One of his placards read: “Ajay Devgn ke liye bheek maango andolan!”, which means beg alms for the actor. The angry man said he is protesting against online gaming and its advertisements while adding celebrities choose to promote online gaming despite having earned so much.

Commenting on why the man came to the streets to beg alms for Ajay Devgn, he said he will collect money by begging on streets. The man added he will send this money to Devgn so that he stops doing such ads.

"I will beg on the streets to collect money, which I will then send to Ajay Devgn with the request to stop being part of such ads. If you need more money, I'll beg again and send you the amount, but please do not endorse such ads. I am requesting this in Gandhigiri style," the man said.

The video garnered massive traction on Twitter and netizens were quick to flay actors for promoting online gaming. Netizens were impressed by the man’s efforts to hold the celebrities accountable for their endorsements. Bhiwandi (East) MLA Rais Shaikh said he will write a letter to Devgn urging the actor to reconsider endorsing online gaming.

Kudos to the bravery of this gentleman! 🙌 Actors must recognize that gaming platforms hold significant risks for our society, akin to scams. I'm compelled to write a letter to Mr. @ajaydevgn , urging him to reconsider endorsing these ads. There are many other ways to earn

money… https://t.co/BVui4mucQt — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) July 23, 2023

A user even tagged Ajay Devgn and urged the actor to be a role model for the coming generations instead of becoming a “promoter of addictions”.

The user wrote: “@ajaydevgn by almighty's grace and your work you have enough with you, do these online games and mouth freshners pay so much that you are promoting and getting coming generations addicted? Be a role model not a promoter for addictions (sic)”.

@ajaydevgn by almighty's grace and your work you have enough with you, do these online games and mouth freshners pay so much that you are promoting and getting coming generations addicted ?



Be a role model not a promoter for addictions 🙏 — The Voice Of Citizens®️ (@tVoiceOfCitizen) July 23, 2023

One of the users said that it is sad that Bollywood veterans are promoting online gaming apps and even Pan Masala for money.

The user said: “All the biggies including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, SRK, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others are happily endorsing Pan Masala, Online Rummy, Poker and what not. Its sad to see they’d do anything for money”.

All the biggies including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, SRK, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others are happily endorsing Pan Masala, Online Rummy, Poker and what not. Its sad to see they'd do anything for money July 23, 2023

Another user wrote: “This person stays in my area in Nashik. Good guys but unfortunately a sole warrior in such social initiatives. Had he been in Pune he would have been quite a public figure. All the best Kaka (sic)”.

This person stays in my area in Nashik. Good guys but unfortunately a sole warrior in such social initiatives. Had he been in Pune he would have been quite a public figure. All the best Kaka 🙏 — Tushar (@tusharrn) July 24, 2023

Here are some more reactions on the man’s innovative method of protest

This what so called heroes & stars deserve. We respect their acting talent but we also condemn their greed for money the way they are promoting PAN masala, soda drinks & online gambling or gaming apps. Ethics are the least priority in their lives. https://t.co/MClW8UqbHb — Sanjeev Dogra 🇮🇳 (@sanjeevdogra3) July 23, 2023 Sending ₹10 for love of Ajay🫶🏻 kyaaak thuu — Tikojirao (@Abhien10) July 24, 2023 Absolutely...not just Ajay Devgan, i saw some more "celebrities" doing it too. But yeah for some reasons Ajay Devgan has penchant for appearing in ads of all the bad habit forming stuffs...such as gutkha, gambling etc. July 23, 2023 People like Ajay Devgan, Anu Kapoor doing ads for ghutka, rummy stand apart for being celebrities without class, only gold diggers after all! No education, just crass.@ajaydevgn@annukapoor_ https://t.co/08bjgN0o3v — dinn bu (@backbenchblah) July 23, 2023 Re. 1 alm from me for all the shit. celebrities promoting gambling. https://t.co/GO1ypu7sXa — Adv. Salim G. Nakhwa (@AdvSalimNakhwa) July 23, 2023

The development comes days after a man from Nagpur was reportedly duped of around Rs 58 crore by a friend through an online gaming platform. A Nagpur-based businessman was duped of around Rs 58 crore when he tried to gamble online, as per a PTI report.

The victim then filed a police complaint, following which the police raided the suspect’s home and found Rs 17 crore in cash with 14 kg of gold. The suspect is reportedly a bookie who created an online gaming platform used to dupe the victim.

Also Read: Dengue cases in Delhi hit 5-year high in 2023; 190 infections reported till July 22

Also Watch: Hot stocks on July 25, 2023: SJVN, Aarti Drugs, Mazagon Dock, Can Fin Homes, and more

Also Read: IRCTC down! Users get error message while booking train tickets

Also Watch: Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's sister Diya, Orhan Awatramani attend TOILETPAPER’s immersive art exhibition at Reliance Foundation’s Nita Ambani-led NMACC; Details about tickets and more