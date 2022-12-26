'Goldman Sachs recruiting': CA Finalist calls out jobs scam on LinkedIn

The year 2022 witnessed massive layoffs in the tech and start-up space. What emerged as a result was job seekers becoming prime targets for employment related scams.

In a recent case, CA finalist Ritika Rawat took to the professional network LinkedIn to share her encounter with a job scam on the platform.

Rawat on November 18, 2022, thought she bagged the perfect opportunity in her career after she received an offer from Goldman Sachs (GS). However, the real story began when she noticed "a blunder" in the ID creation at Goldman Sachs.

On LinkedIn, Rawat was promised that she is already selected at Goldman Sachs and an interview is to be conducted just for formalities. The message also said that in case she was not interested in GS then the person could also refer her resume to JP Morgan.

"At first, I was so happy that I was selected without an interview and was so grateful to him. But my skeptical side was not able to digest that a person at that level (AD) is helping me to get a job in GS," she said in her post.

On November 17, Rawat had posted on LinkedIn that she is a looking for a job in the Transfer Pricing (TP) domain, post which she claimed that she "got many job offers."

She narrated that she was first reached through LinkedIn and later on WhatsApp for her "exact address" in order to create an ID on the GS website, which is the first step for the interview process. She was then asked for her passport-size photo as well after which her ID got created.

"After a day I noticed that the job description was for "Associate, Quantitative Engineer". So, I questioned him about this. He replied that the email was a mistake, and I would be interviewed for TP only. Still, I was not convinced and argued a lot about everything," she stated.

Later on, Rawat said that she searched on Google about job scams and found out there are a lot of victims of job scams.

Highlighting how job scams are done, she listed out the steps on her post. She said, first a person will receive a message that their CV has been shortlisted. A real ID will be created on the GS portal and confirmation will be sent From GS's original email id.

Post that, a meeting link from a fake email address will then be received for an interview. "After two rounds of interviews you will be selected for those fake interviews," she pointed.

"They will inform you that you are selected but for joining you have to pay 40-50k for other joining formalities and that will be reimbursed to you during your job," Rawat highlighted.

She also warned people not to fall for such traps. "Many candidates will pay the amount as they think they were originally interviewed by Goldman Sachs (GS) only," Rawat mentioned in her post.

