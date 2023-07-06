Good news for late diners, MNC employees! Restaurants to remain open 24x7 in Haryana 

Restaurant owners, late diners and MNC employees who work round-the-clock in Haryana are excited after the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government allowed restaurants, bars and eateries to operate in the state on a 24x7 basis. Restaurants, eateries and bars cannot wait to host their late night and early morning customers with piping hot, scrumptious food and chilled drinks.

Restaurant owners in Gurugram believe this decision of the government can benefit corporate employees who work according to international timings and also boost local economy by creating employment opportunities and increasing revenue. They are also of the opinion that restaurants remaining open 24x7 will contribute to a vibrant night culture.

Sahil Sambhi, owner of the VietNom in Cyber Hub and Worldmark, said that the Haryana government’s decision can benefit corporate employees who work according to international timings.

Sambhi told PTI: “I’m thrilled about the Haryana government’s decision to allow restaurants to operate 24x7 in the state. For instance, the corporate offices function all day and the decision can benefit those employees whose shifts are according to international timings… they’ll be able to dine at restaurants late at night rather than having to eat packaged food or order online from cloud kitchens”.

Taking on from where Sambhi left, Gautam, owner of the Greek-themed Plaka restaurant in Cyber Hub, also noted: “Extended operating hours may provide more social spaces for people to gather, dine, and engage in recreational activities. This could enhance social interactions and contribute to a vibrant nightlife culture”.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala earlier this week allowed all restaurants, bars and eateries in the state to open 24 hours. With this, Haryana became the only state in north India to allow restaurants, eateries and bars to operate 24x7.

Eateries that want to operate 24 hours will have to register with the Labour Department and follow other terms and conditions of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958.

While restaurant owners are excited about welcoming their customers to good food and drinks, security and a hike in operational costs are among the biggest concerns for restauranteurs. Operational costs include cost of hiring and retaining employees, setting up infrastructure and security arrangements.

VietNom’s Sambhi suggests “regular patrols” and “visibility of law enforcement personnel” for providing a sense of security for customers and restaurant staff. On the other hand, Brajesh Arya, chief strategy officer at Gola Sizzlers, a chain of specialty dining restaurants in Delhi-NCR, believes that it is important to address security concerns before considering any change in dining hours.

He added that he is not sure if their customers mostly comprising families would like to dine in during late hours.

"There's a clientele for late night food. We believe we will have to make changes in terms of hiring more staff and setting up a few processes to be able to operate 24x7 and to fulfil the new set of customers," said Sajat Jain, co-founder and CEO of House of Wok in Sushant Lok.

(With agency inputs)

