Threads trending on Twitter! Users share rib-tickling memes after Meta launches Twitter rival

Twitter users had a field day with memes after Meta officially launched its rival Threads in India on Thursday. Social media users shared hilarious memes and funny clips celebrating or dissing the new Twitter alternative. They also mocked how everyone is joining Threads and ditching Twitter. Twitter users shared scenes from Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf of Wall Street and a scene featuring Govinda Kader Khan.

on threads everyone's talking about the bird app and on bird app everyone's talking about threads. pic.twitter.com/3CD7xv6sjY — Saujanya Raj (@Saujanyar07) July 6, 2023

Here are some other reactions by Twitter users on Threads launch in India

Some users also shared their experience after using the Twitter rival. A user said it has the same kind of 'nonsense' posts that Facebook does. The user wrote: “Ten minutes on Threads and I’m already seeing nonsense posts that made me avoid Facebook. Bloody hell”.

Ten minutes on threads and I'm already seeing nonsense posts that made me avoid Facebook. Bloody hell. — Hernandez (@OluwafemiH_) July 6, 2023

Another user said: “How did you all expect Threads to be better than Twitter when they can’t even fix Instagram…”

How did y’all expect threads to be better than Twitter when they can’t even fix instagram… pic.twitter.com/nfuA7F8MTJ — Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

On Thursday, Meta launched its Twitter rival Threads in around 100 countries including India. The platform will not be available in the European Union initially, with plans for potential expansion in the pipeline. Threads does not support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol used by Mastodon. Users can transfer information from one host to another using ActivityPub.

The launch of Threads comes at a time when Twitter has imposed stricter limits on its platform. As per these limits, unverified users cannot view more than 1000 posts per day and new unverified users cannot see more than 500 posts per day. Twitter also blocked logged-out users from accessing new tweets on the platform.

The social media company has also introduced a new version of TweetDeck which will limit access to the platform to verified subscribers. This change will come into effect 30 days from the announcement.

