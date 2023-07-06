Teaser of Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ released; Fans on Twitter hail glimpse after 'Adipurush' failure, say ‘fits the bill’ 

Salaar teaser Twitter review: KGF producer Hombale Films on Thursday early morning released the teaser of their upcoming film Salaar, featuring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The one minute 47 seconds-long teaser video begins with Tinnu Anand, standing outside his car, surrounded by armed men who are ready to fire at him.

Anand, donning a black bandhgala with a matching Nehru cap, proceeds to talk in “simple English” and says: “Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant is very dangerous but not in Jurassic Park which is all about…”. Following Anand’s monologue, the teaser introduces Prabhas in his macho avatar in the middle of an action sequence.

The superstar is seen holding a sword and showing his blood-smeared fist to the camera. This fight sequence is followed by a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is seen with a tika on his forehead.

Soon after the teaser of the film was released, Prabhas fans were quick to share their reactions on Twitter. A user wrote that this is the exact role he wishes to see the Telugu superstar in and said the actor “fits the bill”. The user wrote: “The exact role I wish to see him in. Fits the bill. Expected more from the teaser but sold nonetheless. And it’s a two parter (sic)”.

Another moviegoer said that music composer Ravi Basrur’ use of drums of scoring without vocals is “refreshing and haunting” at the same time. The moviegoer wrote: “Having goosebumps and tears at the same time. Ravi Basrur’s use of drums for the majority of score without vocals is so refreshing and haunting. Bhuvan Gowda nothing but respect. Prashanth Neel as always on fire. Their best-ever looks Prabhas and Prithviraj”.

Salaar story, cast

As per IMDb, the film focuses on a gang leader who tries to keep a promise he made to his dying friend. In his quest to fulfill his promise, the gang leader takes on other criminal gangs. Directed by KGF maker Prashanth Neel, the film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

Salaar release date, producer

The upcoming Prabhas film will release in theatres globally on September 28, 2023. The film has been produced by Hombale Films, known for backing the KGF franchise and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.

Adipurush box office failure

While the actor’s fans are excited about Salaar, Prabhas’ recent film Adipurush proved to be a major disaster at the box office and garnered negative reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. Adipurush, a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, could rake in merely Rs 285.62 crore at the domestic box office till its third Monday.

Of this, the film collected Rs 146.89 crore from the Hindi belt, Rs 131.78 crore from the Telugu-speaking audience, Rs 3.57 crore from the Tamil belt, Rs 2.11 crore from the Kannada-speaking audience and only Rs 1.27 from the Malayalam belt. Adipurush was made at a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

