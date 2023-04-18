Heat wave in India: IMD issues alert for northern, eastern states; check details 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heat wave alert for states in northern and eastern India amid rising temperatures. As per the weather department, heat wave conditions are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Sikkim during the next four to five days and will abate thereafter. The Met Department added there will be rainfall over northwest India during April 18-20.

It also said there is a likelihood of heavy rains over western Himalayan region on April 18-19. "Heat wave conditions are likely over West Bengal, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days; over Punjab and Haryana in the next 2 days and abate thereafter. A fresh spell of rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region from April 16 and over the plains of northwest India from April 18," the IMD said.

Heat wave conditions likely to continue over East India during next 4 days and abate thereafter. pic.twitter.com/G1EgMx5bO2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 18, 2023

Mercury has also soared in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and eastern Uttar Pradesh and in many parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to reach 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Also WATCH | Apple shares in focus after BKC retail store launch; should you buy? See what technicals say

Places such as Rajasthan’s Bundi (45.2 degrees Celsius), Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj (44.6 degrees Celsius), Odisha’s Barapada (44.2 degrees Celsius), Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi (43.6 degrees Celsius), Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama (43.5 degrees Celsius), Jharkhand’s Daltonganj (43.4 degrees Celsius), Odisha’s Jharsuguda (43.4 degrees Celsius), Maharashtra’s Chandrapur (43.2 degrees Celsius), and Madhya Pradesh’s Datia (43.2 degrees Celsius) are the hottest places in India on Tuesday, as per private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather.

Meanwhile, the Labour and Employment Ministry asked states and union territories to be prepared and listed down the measures for states to carry out in this regard. In a letter to Chief Secretaries and Administrators of states and UTs, the Ministry focused on the need to issue directions to employers, industries, and construction companies to tackle the effects of hot weather.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in mountains.

Also read: IMD issues heat wave alerts for five states; schools, colleges shut in West Bengal

Also watch: As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits theatres on Eid 2023, here’s a look at box office collections of Wanted, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, other Salman Khan’s Eid releases

Also read: 'Heat wave also pushed food inflation; expect CPI to come at 6.8 pc in FY23'

Also watch: Nandini Gupta crowned Femina Miss India 2023, know how Ratan Tata inspired this MBA student, performances by Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday