Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala: Yellow alert declared for 8 districts over next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that it had issued a yellow alert in Kerala for eight districts on Friday and five districts on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

IMD also said that there is a possibility of winds gusting up to 55 kmph in the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts until June 12.

Fishermen have been strongly advised against venturing into the sea during the specified days when the IMD has provided a detailed path prediction of Cyclone Biparjoy, which extends until June 13.

The super cyclone Biparjoy, currently situated in the central-eastern Arabian Sea, is expected to further intensify within the next 36 hours.

Subsequently, it is projected to follow a north-easterly trajectory initially, and then change course to a north-westerly direction over the subsequent three days.

IMD, in a statement on June 8, said: "The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today."

Earlier, Skymet predicted that the monsoon will onset over Kerala on June 7 with an error margin of three days.

"The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive within this bracket. Onset criteria require stipulated rainfall on two consecutive days over Lakshadweep, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Accordingly, the spread and intensity of rainfall may match these requirements on June 8 or June 9. However, the onset of the annual event may not be loud and sound. It may only make a meek and mild entry to start with," the private weather forecasting agency said.

