Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton boosts security after complaints against 55-ft Lord Hanuman statue

A temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) of Canada is taking additional security measures in response to complaints and discriminatory comments on social media regarding a tall statue of Lord Hanuman being installed on its premises.

The Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, is in the process of constructing a 55-foot-tall statue of the Hindu deity Hanuman, scheduled to be revealed in April next year to coincide with Hanuman Jayanti. As of now, the statue is reported to be 95% complete, with only some finishing touches remaining on the pedestal, according to a statement by a temple priest.

“There is security at our temple, and we will be keeping watch at night as well,” Hindustan Times quoted Phool Kumar Sharma, a priest at the temple as saying.

The statue of Lord Hanuman is set to be unveiled in April next year. Crafted by the skilled hands of sculptor Naresh Kumawat from Rajasthan and funded by the local temple management, the statue will be formally unveiled at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, on April 23.

Temple priest Sharma acknowledged complaints to authorities and social media outrage from some individuals dissatisfied with the statue's installation. He clarified that the statue, funded by donations and crafted on temple grounds, adheres to municipal regulations.

Meanwhile, a faction of Canadian netizens has engaged in a discriminatory attack on the Hindu community, posting derogatory comments about Hindu Canadians and Hindu gods. “A 55-foot Hindu statue is going up in Brampton, Ontario… which is another reminder that we need an immediate halt on all immigration in Canada,” a user wrote.

The controversy surrounding the Hanuman statue coincides with the rise of anti-immigration sentiments and escalating Hinduphobia in Canada. Brampton, in particular, has been a hotspot for pro-Khalistan activities.

Earlier incidents include posters titled "War Zone" targeting Indian diplomats outside the Bharat Mata Mandir, protests by pro-Khalistani elements at a consular camp, and the vandalism of the Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India slogans.

