Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy hailed by netizens for coming to rescue of food stall of 'Kumari aunty'

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy intervened into the issue of Hyderabad cops shutting down the food stall of social media star 'Kumari aunty'. The soft-spoken woman went viral on social media in the recent months because of the affordable non-veg thali that she offers near the ITC Kohenur junction in Madhapur.

The stall offered rice, chicken, mutton curry and several other non-vegetarian food items along with four types of rice.

The issue took a political turn after the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh alleged that Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan were involved in closing of the food stall.

Taking to the social media platform X, YSRCP claimed the incident happened after the Jagan Reddy government handed over a house to Sai Kumari, owner of the 'Kumari Aunty' food stall. She hails from Andhra's Gudivada.

Hyderabad cops said several complaints from commuters about traffic jams led to their intervention.

However, on Wednesday Revanth Reddy directed cops to not take any action against Kumari and her food stall. CM Revanth Reddy instructed DGP to re-examine the police case against Kumari because he wants small-time businesses to thrive in the state and local media reports said the CM will visit her stall soon.

Soon, X platform users showered Reddy with praise for his 'considerate' action.

"Kudos to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for standing up for the rights of kumari aunty food stall, exemplifying leadership that cares for the less privileged," said one X user.

On Tuesday, Tollywood celebrities said they wanted to help the social media star tide over her current problem.

"Is there anything we can do to save her shop? I hope social media swings into action," said actor-director Rahul Ravindran on X platform.

'Family Man' actor Sundeep Kishan said "huge respect" for Telangana CM for setting "the right precedent for Women who Dream Big (sic)."