Leave Ukraine temporarily, Indian Embassy tells students

Amid the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked Indian students to return home rather than wait for confirmation of online classes by universities.



The Indian embassy issued an advisory, saying: “The Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for official confirmation from universities.”



India had previously asked its citizens, including students living in Ukraine, to return if their stay in the east European nation "is not deemed essential".



On February 19, too, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said citizens should look for any available commercial or charter flight to get out of the country amid tensions over a possible invasion by Russia.



"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.



Indians in Ukraine who need information and assistance can also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or MEA, which has set up a dedicated control room. There were reports of people not getting flight tickets earlier this week. India's embassy in Ukraine has a 24-hour helpline.



Air India, which was recently sold to Tata group by the government, will fly three special aircraft to Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.