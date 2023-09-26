ideaForge and GalaxEye ink airborne radar MoU to help identify India’s hidden enemies

In a major boost to collaborations within India’s aviation and spacetech ecosystem, Mumbai-based drone maker ideaForge and Chennai-headquartered spacetech start-up GalaxEye have inked a strategic partnership for jointly developing a customised Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Foliage Penetration (UAV FOPEN) radar for the Indian security forces.

The radar will empower the country’s armed forces with enhanced aerial surveillance and mapping capabilities. This will especially come in handy during security operations in areas with heavy foliage to ensure seamless monitoring.

The partnership involves ideaForge’s UAV or drone expertise aligning with GalaxEye’s cutting-edge Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology.

On August 29, Business Today reported that GalaxEye had offered its cutting-edge Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) designed for deployment on its under-development satellite systems for aerial drones. The system is believed to conduct exceptionally detailed and high-resolution all-weather imaging, even under rainy or cloudy conditions.

“This collaboration will greatly enhance the capabilities of our security forces to guard the nation against existing and future threats,” said Ankit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge.

GalaxEye said it would be providing vital technical support towards optimising the integrated solution to deliver enhanced monitoring capabilities even under extremely challenging scenarios.

The technology will help enhance the armed forces’ ability to detect illegal activities, monitor the movement of any unauthorised individuals, enable counterinsurgency operations, and track other illicit activities.

“The addition of this dimension to our SAR technology will provide security agencies with unparalleled and unprecedented advantages in challenging operational scenarios with minimal effort,” stated Suyash Singh, Co-founder & CEO, GalaxEye.

GalaxEye claims the FOPEN radar can penetrate through dense clouds, fog, smoke, mist, camouflage nets and dense tree-canopy foliage, that may otherwise hinder surveillance.

The MoU also includes the development of a high-resolution 3D imaging foliage-penetrating radar to function as an all-weather surveillance payload capable of identifying objects otherwise obscured by foliage or camouflage by providing tactical real-time ground photography.