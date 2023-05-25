IMD weather alert: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR, hailstorm in Uttarakhand; check details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said temperatures will start going down from Thursday. Delhi-NCR may report cloudy skies and thundershowers accompanied by light rainfall during the next few days, the Met department said. The Met department further added a cloudy sky with light-intensity rain and drizzle is likely over the national capital till the weekend.

“Duststorm/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and light rain is likely to affect Delhi-NCR. Parts of northwest India may receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow,” the Met department said in a statement.

This comes as a much-needed respite from days of scorching heatwave that gripped the national capital. Najafgarh in Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius. The weather department said that mercury is likely to fall further in the national capital due to intermittent rains over the next 2-3 days.

IMD orange alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, other states

The weather department on Wednesday issued an orange alert for several places in north India and predicted heavy rains in hilly areas for the next 2-3 days. IMD scientist RK Jenamani said the Met department has issued orange alerts for hailstorms, storms and rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Sikkim are also likely to receive heavy rains till Friday, as per the Met department.

Rainfall, hailstorms likely in Himachal Pradesh

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm is also likely in Himachal Pradesh. The weather watchdog said moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely over many places in the state. It added that hailstorms are also very likely to occur in districts of Bilaspur, Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur and Una.

IMD Himachal Pradesh head Surender Paul told news agency ANI: “There has been rain in different parts of the state. The highest rainfall has been recorded in district Kangra and in other parts of the state there is moderate rain”.

He added that besides rain, snowfall is also expected in the state and the average speed of wind is 60 to 70 kmph.

