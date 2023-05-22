Bengaluru rains: ‘Authorities, politicians should be held accountable,' say Twitter users on Infosys techie’s death 

A 22-year-old Infosys techie on Sunday lost her life after the car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in water at the KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru. The KR Circle underpass is located in close proximity to the Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Despite efforts by the fire department and emergency services personnel assisted by civilians, the techie could not be saved. She was moved to St Martha’s Hospital but doctors pronounced her dead.

Soon after the news went viral, Twitter users said that the young woman deserved so much better than this. They were also of the view that the country failed the young techie. Senior journalist and entrepreneur Faye D’Souza tweeted: “The citizens of Bengaluru deserve decent infrastructure, this photograph should break all our hearts. This young woman deserved better and we failed her”.

Soon after the news went viral, Twitter users said that the young woman deserved so much better than this. They were also of the view that the country failed the young techie. Senior journalist and entrepreneur Faye D'Souza tweeted: "The citizens of Bengaluru deserve decent infrastructure, this photograph should break all our hearts. This young woman deserved better and we failed her".

Going through Bangalore based tweets can be depressing.



A girl from Infosys died because her car got stuck in a waterlogged underpass.



A guy got beat up inside the housing society he lives in for using the wrong gate to enter.



Aam Aadmi MLA candidate from Bengaluru South Ashok Mruthyunjaya said authorities concerned and politicians need to be held accountable for the techie's death.

Aam Aadmi MLA candidate from Bengaluru South Ashok Mruthyunjaya said authorities concerned and politicians need to be held accountable for the techie’s death. He further said courts should file a suo motu murder case against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular)’s concerned leader.

Mruthyunjaya tweeted: “Bangalore is the silicon valley of India. But we are talking about a death of a 22 yr old female @Infosys executive as she got stuck in a water filled underpass. All authorities and politicians have to be made accountable for her death. Court should file a suo moto murder case against @BJP4Karnataka, @INCKarnataka and HD Kumaraswamy 's concerned leader for the death of the lady.”

Bangalore is the silicon valley of India. But we are talking about a death of a 22 yr old female @Infosys executive as she got stuck in a water filled underpass. All authorities and politicians have to be made accountable for her death. Court should file a suo moto murder case… pic.twitter.com/Pm9Q1NnYy0 — Ashok Mruthyunjaya AAP (@Ashokmruthyu) May 22, 2023

Bengaluru-based techie Sairam Krishnan expressed his anger at the incident and said that we as a society just move on until it happens to us. Krishnan tweeted: “A young woman dies in the middle of India's startup city because an underpass floods up. She paid her taxes, didn't she? Who's accountable? Who answers to her family? The planners, the corporation? No one, that's who. And we just move on, until it happens to us. What a society”.

A young woman dies in the middle of India's startup city because an underpass floods up. She paid her taxes, didn't she? Who's accountable? Who answers to her family? The planners, the corporation? No one, that's who. And we just move on, until it happens to us. What a society. — Sairam Krishnan (@_sairamkrishnan) May 22, 2023

Replying to Krishnan, a user said that we need to take control instead of waiting for things to change. The user further said that citizens should fix problems in their communities and get a tax exemptions based on the expenditure.

Instead of paying tax, I think we should spend fixing problems in our communities directly and we should be able to get tax exemptions based on the expenditure. Till when can we wait for things to change, instead we should take things into control. — Ganesh Kodiganti (@ganeshksp) May 22, 2023

Creative solutions are required to demand answers and hold those responsible accountable.



We can build a society that values every life and works tirelessly to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future by closing the gap between promises and actions. May 22, 2023

Soon after he learnt about the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rushed to St Martha’s Hospital. He later announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased apart from free treatment of those admitted.

Siddaramaiah told news agency PTI that the deceased techie was identified as Bhanurekha. The Karnataka CM also stated the barricade at the underpass fell down due to downpour and the driver crossed the underpass.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car tried to zoom through the water but the car almost got submerged in the middle of the underpass. The family members came out trying to save themselves. As soon as the family started crying for help, people rushed to their rescue.

Not only this, an auto rickshaw also got trapped at the KR Circle. The woman passenger saved her life by climbing on top of the vehicle. Several vehicles also got trapped at a waterlogged underpass near Majestic. Rainwater also entered several houses in the city.

(With agency inputs)

