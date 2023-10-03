In Maharashtra hospital where 31 died in 48 hrs, Shiv Sena MP makes dean clean dirty toilet

After the death of 31 patients at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded district, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil, who made a pointed visit to a state-run hospital, directed the hospital dean to clean the hospital toilets with a broom.

This gesture, caught on camera, circulated widely as it saw the dean undertaking the task under the scrutiny of Patil and other hospital administrative members.

Patil urged that the hospital's doctors be held accountable for the fatalities that occurred between September 30 and October 2, and that a murder case be filed against all of them.

Patil toured the hospital with the administration and police during his visit. He also talked with several patients there.

The BJP MP uncovered the gross negligence towards the maintenance of hygiene at a local hospital. The MP bemoaned the pathetic state of sanitation, stating that upon his visit, he found the dean's toilet block overflowing with filth. He reported that the facility appeared to have been left untouched for several months, effectively worsening the already inadequate sanitary condition.

Equally shocking was the children's toilet block that was inconveniently locked. The picture painted of the women's block was also dismal, with discarded liquor bottles tarnishing the scene.

Further heightening concerns, the MP highlighted the presence of animals, like pigs, freely wandering around the hospital premises. The surrounding environment, he said, was mired in filth, which had been left unattended for an extended period.

"There is a lot of dirt lying around. No one pays any attention," he told reporters.

He asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take the harshest possible punishment against the hospital's dean and department head. "Without any action, no improvement can be made to the hospital," the BJP MP said.

Patil further alleged that the hospital administration had shown lackadaisical attitude in offering adequate medical support to the patients, and that he will have a discussion about the same with Shinde.

The government hospital, however, had earlier said in a statement that there was no medicine shortage and the patients who died - five men and seven women - were in their "last stage".

“There were 12 adult patients admitted into the hospital as five were men and seven women. Out of them, four were suffering from heart attack, one from snake bite, another from kidney disease and three were accident cases. The patients were in their last stage. Even four children were also brought into hospital in a very severe condition,” read a statement by Nanded’s Shankarrao Chavan government hospital.

Shinde has promised a thorough inquiry into the fatalities, as well as "appropriate action" against those responsible. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif stated that the state government has created a committee to look into the matter.

The state cabinet will meet today to discuss the Nanded hospital tragedy.

