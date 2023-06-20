'India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile,' PM Modi says in interview to WSJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger and deeper than ever in the current global situation.

Modi, who left for his US visit on Tuesday morning, had previously said that his tour is likely to give a boost to the Indo-US technology partnership, especially on the establishment of a new semiconductor supply chain where major announcements are expected.

In an exclusive interview with Wall Street Journal, Modi said: “India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role.”

He added: “We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world. The world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains.

India and the US have already signed an initial pact in March on increasing private sector cooperation in the area of semiconductors under which the two countries would facilitate business opportunities and develop an ecosystem.

The pact is aimed to build closer cooperation between private industry and scientific institutions of both countries in the areas of artificial intelligence and quantum computing, advanced materials, defence, semiconductors, next-generation telecommunications, biotech and space.

Stance on Russia

PM Modi in his interview said that India's stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the US.

When asked about critical comments in the US for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi said: “I don't think this type of perception is widespread in the US. I think India’s position is well known and well understood in the entire world. Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. The world has full confidence that India’s top-most priority is peace.”

India, of late, has increased its trade with Russia to record levels, driven largely by imports of Russian oil.

Speaking about India’s stance on China, PM Modi said India wants peace at the border but is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity.

“For normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential… We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” said Modi.

PM Modi has also spoken about changes to global institutions like the United Nations to equip them for an increasingly “multipolar world order”, and make them representative of the world’s less-affluent countries.

He expressed India’s desire to be on the UN Security Council, pointing to India’s role as a contributor of troops for peacekeeping around the world. “There has to be an evaluation of the current membership (of the council) and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there,” he said

PM's US visit

Though PM Modi has visited the US several times, this state visit is seen as his first full diplomatic visit, the third of Biden’s presidency and the third by any Indian leader.

US President Joe Biden has been eager to strengthen relations with India as part of his bid to win what he has framed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, especially China.

Some of the major announcements expected during this visit are US approval for General Electric to manufacture engines in India for its domestically produced fighter jets, India’s purchase of 31 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by General Atomics worth $3 billion, and the removal of US obstacles that prevent smoother trade in defence and high technology.

Meetings have also been scheduled with the CEOs of the top 20 US companies, such as Mastercard, Accenture, Coca-Cola Co, Adobe Systems and Visa, where further ties are likely to be discussed.

(With agency inputs)

