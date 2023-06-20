PM Modi leaves for US; says it is an 'opportunity to enrich depth, diversity' of Indo-US partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning emplaned for the United States for his first state visit. Prior to leaving for the US, PM Modi, said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit, PM Modi said he is travelling to the US on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and this "special invitation" is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Prime Minister Modi will commence his visit in New York, where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community. Thereafter, he will travel to Washington DC.

PM Modi, in his statement, said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

"India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science and technology, education, health, defence and security fields," he said.

He further added that he will join President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with a number of dignitaries. Furthermore, during his meeting, he will address a Joint Session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership.

"I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies. I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains," the statement read.

PM Modi also added that his visit to the US will reinforce Indo-US ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. "Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," he said.

The prime minister also said he will travel to Cairo from Washington DC at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. "I am excited to pay a State Visit to a close and friendly country for the first time," he said.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian government to impart further momentum to our civilisational and multifaceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt," Modi said.

