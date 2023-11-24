India faces low risk from avian influenza in China, monitoring started, says government 

The central government on Friday said India faces low risk from both the avian influenza cases reported in China and the clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China.

The government mentioned it is closely monitoring the situation. China has reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in the last few weeks. The usual causes of respiratory illness in children have been implicated, and there has been no identification of an unusual pathogen or any unexpected clinical manifestations.

The Union health ministry said it convened a meeting to discuss measures against human cases of Avian Influenza in the country against the backdrop of a H9N2 case (Avian influenza virus) in October 2023 in China that was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The overall risk assessment by WHO indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and a low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far. The need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry, and wildlife sectors and improving coordination was recognized,” the Union health ministry said in a statement, adding that India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency.

The government further emphasised that there has also been a significant strengthening of health infrastructure, especially since the COVID pandemic. “PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) is developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary, and tertiary, to prepare health systems in responding effectively to the current and future pandemics/disasters,” said the government. “In addition, India’s surveillance and detection networks under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) have rich experience in dealing with challenging health situations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

WHO has formally requested detailed information from China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, regarding a surge in respiratory illnesses and reported pneumonia clusters in children. Chinese authorities, at a November 13, 2023 press conference, attributed the increase in respiratory diseases to lifted COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens like influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2.

Authorities emphasized the need for enhanced disease surveillance and strengthened healthcare system capacity. On November 21, Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED), an online reporting system for rapid global dissemination of information on emerging infectious diseases and health threatsreported undiagnosed pneumonia clusters in northern China, prompting WHO to seek additional information.

Since mid-October, northern China reported increased influenza-like illnesses, with WHO recommending preventive measures such as vaccination, maintaining distance, staying home when ill, testing, wearing masks, ensuring good ventilation, and regular handwashing.

Also Read: ‘Low risk to India’: Govt closely monitoring respiratory illness breakout in China