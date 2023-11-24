‘Low risk to India’: Govt closely monitoring respiratory illness breakout in China

The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the outbreak of respiratory illness in China. The ministry said that there is low risk to India both from the H9N2 avian influenza case as well as the clusters of respiratory illness in China. The government said that India is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the situation.

This comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) also requested China to provide detailed information on the increase of respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia among children.

“Based on the currently available information, an increase in incidence of respiratory diseases in China has been reported in the last few weeks. The usual causes of respiratory illness in children have been implicated and there has been no identification of an unusual pathogen or any unexpected clinical manifestations,” the ministry said.

The government also held a meeting under the chairmanship of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss the preparedness measures against human cases of avian influenza in the country in the backdrop of a human case of H9N2 in October in China that was reported to WHO.

“The overall risk assessment by WHO indicates a low probability of human to human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far. The need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors and improving coordination was recognised,” the ministry said.

India is prepared for any kind of health emergencies, the government said, adding that there has been a significant strengthening of health infrastructure especially since the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Chinese state mouthpiece, Global Times, said that there is no “mysterious pneumonia” as reported in the media but an “immunity gap”. It quoted expert Wang Guangfa, who said that due to the protective measures adopted in the three years since COVID-19, there has been a decrease in antibodies to pathogens among the general public, resulting in respiratory illnesses. Experts have advised personal protection, including vaccination, good hygiene habits, and asked minor patients to be taken to local hospitals or pediatric departments of general hospitals to avoid dense gatherings in hospitals.

