Indian Army tweaks Agnipath scheme to recruit skilled ‘Agniveers’ for technical roles

HIGHLIGHTS

Agnipath scheme to be open to pre-skilled youth now

Army wants skilled Agniveers for technical branches

Special impetus for those with vocational training & pre-skilled candidates as it will reduce training time



In order to increase the eligibility criteria for Agniveers, the Indian Army has brought in some changes in the Agnipath scheme as it plans to open doors for pre-skilled youth, ITI/Polytechnics graduates in the technical category. The move is aimed at recruiting more skilled Agniveers for technical branches, reported India Today.



The new modification will give preference to individuals with vocational training and skilled candidates as it will reduce the time spent on training.



The Army says that the move is expected to widen scope and make schemes open to more candidates.



This comes after the Army had earlier revised the selection process for ‘Agniveers’ which said that prospective candidates will be asked to take an admission exam. The physical and medical examinations will take place later.



Earlier, the Army would conduct a physical and medical examination first and then after passing the first two exams, candidates were allowed to take the written exam.



The recruiting exam will be held online with students getting test locations for the written test. The duration of the examination will be 60 minutes. After the exam is over, a merit list will come out in public and then the candidates will be contacted for a physical and medical exam. Physical testing is part of the second round of the examination, while the medical is part of the third and final round.



In 2022, the Indian Army recruited 40,000 Agniveers and they are currently undergoing training. Around 10,000 Agniveers will be given permanent commission after four years. 40,000 Agniveers will be recruited again this year.



In June 2022, the government had launched its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services. The new defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security was fully implemented in September 2022 and the soldiers recruited under the scheme were called Agniveers.



The government had said that after completion of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘SevaNidhi’ package which will have their contribution, including accrued interest thereon and a contribution from the government to the accumulated amount of their contribution, including interest thereof.

The Seva Nidhi will be exempted from Income Tax. Agniveers will also get a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for their engagement period. However, they won’t be eligible for gratuity and pension benefits.

Also Read: Indian army makes new changes in Agniveer recruitment process: Details here

