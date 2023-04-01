scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Indian-origin man sentenced to 2 years in UK jail for harassing parents to fund drug addiction

Feedback

Indian-origin man sentenced to 2 years in UK jail for harassing parents to fund drug addiction

Daevan Patel was emotionally blackmailing his parents for money and violated restraining orders prohibiting him from contacting them to get money.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Daevan Patel was emotionally blackmailing his parents for money Daevan Patel was emotionally blackmailing his parents for money

Drug addiction can be really dangerous and it can force anyone to take extreme steps in life. In one such case, a 49-year-old Indian-origin man from England was sentenced to two years imprisonment for harassing his parents for money to fund his drug addiction. He was doing this despite facing restraining orders.

Daevan Patel was emotionally blackmailing his parents for money and violated restraining orders prohibiting him from contacting them to get money. According to a Wolverhampton Crown Court report in 'Birmingham Live,' Judge John Butterfield said Daevan Patel had made his parents' lives a "misery" by "bleeding them for money" as he sentenced him to two years in prison and a five-year restraining order.

"You have contempt for others and for the orders of the courts," the judge told him this week.

According to the court, Daevan Patel "relentlessly" demanded money and called his parents up to ten times a day, showing up at their home if they did not respond.

He was given restraining orders to protect the parents, with the most recent one being granted in August 2019 for a period of five years and allowing only telephone contact. But, Daevan Patel was imprisoned for violating that.

According to the court report, the accused, who is also a convicted thief, would yell at his parents to comply with his demands. They then decided to inform the police after they "ran out of money to give him" and were concerned about what he might do.

Daevan Patel's defence lawyer said that drugs had ruined his life and that he wishes to be drug-free in the future.

He is currently serving a sentence at HMP Cardiff in Wales, where he apparently desires to stay and not return to the West Midlands, where he risks mixing with a drug population.

Also Read: 'Only in India…’: Anand Mahindra impressed by woman’s ‘jugaad’ to make ice cream
 

Published on: Apr 01, 2023, 8:48 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement