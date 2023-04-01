'Only in India…’: Anand Mahindra impressed by woman’s ‘jugaad’ to make ice cream

For Indians, managing something through ‘jugaad’ really works as it helps them to get it done easily. In one such instance, Mahindra was in awe of a quick hack approach or jugaad to make ice cream.

While sharing the video of the uniquely made ice cream on Twitter, he wrote, "Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & fan-made ice cream. Only in India…"

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023

The video showed a homemaker boiling and thickening flavoured milk. After that, she puts the stuff into a cylindrical container. The woman clad in a red printed saree was devising a homemade freezer with the help of a ceiling fan, a rope and another large cylindrical container to make ice cream.

The woman put the primary container into the large cylindrical container and filled it with enormous ice chunks and rock fragments. A rope was used to secure the main container to the ceiling fan. The ice cream was ready after churning the container.

The ice cream's green colour could be attributed to mint, paan, or pista flavoured.

The two-and-a-half-minute video garnered huge likes and comments.

A Twitter user was impressed with the ice cream maker and he commented, "great efforts." "I believe the power of the human will is strong enough to overcome any obstacle or difficulty that may come in the way of achieving one's goals,” another one wrote.

Mahindra recently shared a video which portrayed how a space underneath a bridge was used for playing sports such as cricket, basketball, etc.

Also Read: ‘Transformational. Let’s do this': Anand Mahindra wants THIS in every city