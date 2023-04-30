India's vaccine market likely to reach Rs 25,200 crore valuation by 2025: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The Indian vaccine market is likely to reach a valuation of Rs 25,200 crore by 2025, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. This comes as the Indian vaccine market has made a name for itself in the global market. The minister, who is on an official visit to the United Kingdom, also rooted for more collaboration between India and the UK in areas of biotech startups and vaccine development.

The world is becoming more aware of India's exceptional capabilities in preventative healthcare, and the country is currently producing many vaccines, according to Singh, the minister of state for science and technology, during a visit to the London Science Museum.

According to an official statement made on Sunday, he recently indicated that the first nasal Covid vaccine was successfully manufactured and that a vaccine connected to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) has assisted in the prevention of cervical cancer.

India is quickly emerging as the world's largest bio-economy, and it has expanded by leaps and bounds in terms of creativity and technology in recent years, he added, noting that India has generated four indigenous vaccines in only two years.

The Ministry of Science and Technology's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) delivered four vaccines, augmented Covaxin manufacturing, and created the necessary infrastructure for the smooth development of future vaccines "so that our country is pandemic ready," he said.

During his visit to the 175-year-old London Science Museum, he also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of setting up similar museums in India, the statement said.

He explained that the goal of establishing these museums is to help individuals, particularly young people, understand their hidden potential and, in some cases, find natural abilities that they may not be aware of.

It also sparks their curiosity, which may help them refine their scientific temper and encourage creative invention, according to Singh.

The management of the London Science Museum was particularly pleased by India's Covid success story. The museum was founded in 1857 on Exhibition Road in South Kensington, London.

The minister was shown around the special pavilion that had been put up to trace the history of the Covid epidemic from the first case to the first person who was vaccinated. The pavilion also includes India's leadership role in the management and prevention of Covid, according to the announcement.

The minister was impressed by a pavilion devoted to tropical diseases common in the Indian subcontinent as well as a special area of the exhibition with banners in Hindi highlighting India's successful eradication of polio, which has served as an iconic example for the rest of the world in the field of preventive healthcare, it was added.

