ISRO readies Aditya L-1, first space-based Indian mission to study sun; Check details here  

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has readied Aditya L-1, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun, for launch. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, about 1.5 km from the Earth. The satellite for the mission, realised at Bengaluru’s U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), has arrived at Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The satellite will be placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point and would be able to view the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. The satellite will enable ISRO to observe solar activities and their effect on space weather in real time.

"The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc," the ISRO release stated.

Aditya L-1 spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromospheres and the outermost layers of the Sun by employing electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors, according to an ISRO release.

These payloads are Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS), High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX), Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA), and Advanced Tri-axial High Resolution Digital Magnetometers.

The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) will be utilised for its Corona/Imaging & Spectroscopy capabilities whereas Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) payload will be used for its Photosphere and Chromosphere Imaging- Narrow & Broadband capabilities. Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) payload is a Soft X-ray spectrometer and High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) is a Hard X-ray spectrometer.

Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) and Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA) payloads will be used for its capabilities in the realm of Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Electrons & Heavier Ions with directions.

While the four Aditya L-1 payloads will directly view the Sun, the remaining three payloads will carry out the in-situ studies of particles and fields at L1 point. The payloads will provide scientific studies of the effects of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

