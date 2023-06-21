‘It is a natural reaction,’ says Maharashtra MLA after video of her slapping engineer goes viral

Geeta Jain, the MLA representing Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar constituency, is facing severe backlash following the release of a viral video where she is seen slapping a junior civic engineer. The incident occurred during a heated dispute over the eviction and demolition of a house by officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, who failed to issue any prior notice.

In response to the incident, Jain defended her actions, stating, "It is a natural reaction." The video footage capturing the altercation shows Jain forcefully gripping the engineer's collar before delivering a resounding slap, accompanied by the derogatory remark 'nalayak' (useless). The incident, witnessed by onlookers, has ignited a firestorm of controversy, prompting widespread condemnation.

The eviction left occupants, including women and children, displaced and stranded on the streets. Jain expressed her frustration, claiming, "I got angry because I saw the civic official laughing at the woman who was crying when the officials demolished the house." She argued that her response was an instinctive outburst of anger in the face of perceived insensitivity.

According to Jain, the house had been deemed partially illegal, and the occupants had previously assured authorities of their commitment to rectify the issue. In her criticism of the demolition, Jain asserted, "The illegal construction was proving to be a hurdle for a builder and not to any government amenity or road. Still, these civic officials went there and instead of demolishing the illegal portion, they razed the entire house."

Jain further alleged that the engineer, in collusion with the builders, resorted to aggressive tactics, including forcefully pulling the hair of a woman who resisted the demolition. Despite mounting criticism, Jain remained resolute, stating, "Let him file a case against me. I am ready to face it. How can one tolerate civic officials pulling down structures built on private land?"

Vowing to bring the issue to the Assembly, Jain raised concerns about the ethical implications of civic officials authorizing the demolition of privately-owned properties. Having won the Assembly election as an Independent candidate in 2019, she later aligned with the Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, following Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Jain has now aligned herself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

