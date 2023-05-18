Jallikattu Supreme Court verdict: All you need to know about the decade-long dispute, tradition, and more

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The top court said that the laws governing the sport in these three states are valid. It further urged the states to ensure the protection and safety of animals in keeping with the laws.



The Supreme Court stated that Jallikattu is a part of Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage while giving its verdict. The top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu government's law that allowed the traditional sport. These petitions included a plea by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), news agency ANI reported.



The top court earlier said the traditional sport could not be termed a blood sport since weapons were not involved. It added that any instances of bleeding were exceptions and not the norm.



Here's what you need to know about the Jallikatu case in Supreme Court:



1. The sport became controversial in 2014 over claims of animal cruelty.



2. Petitioners like PETA called the sport cruel and challenged the Tamil Nadu government law that upheld the sport.



3. The Supreme Court banned bulls for Jallikattu and other similar purposes in Tamil Nadu and other states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka.



4. In 2015, the top court dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's plea and upheld its verdict. The Supreme Court said the sport amounted to animal cruelty.



5. The Supreme Court later dismissed a notification by the Centre allowing the sport despite regulations.



6. In 2017, the O Panneerselvam-led Tamil Nadu government passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act 2017. Jallikattu was exempt from the provisions of the Act.



7. In 2018, the Supreme Court bench decided to take up the petitions challenging the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act 2017 should be taken up by a larger bench.



8. The top court said these petitions raised questions on the interpretation of Article 29(1) of the Constitution.



9. Article 29(1) gives citizens residing in any part of India to have a different language, script or culture and also the right to conserve the same.



10. The Animal Welfare Board of India immediately challenged the Tamil Nadu government's amendment. The Animal Welfare Board claimed the amendment opened a pathway to do so, whereas the central law prohibited animal cruelty.



11. Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu and is an attraction in the Pongal festival. The tradition has been in practice for around 3,500 years.



12. A bull such as the Pulikulam or Kangayam breed is released into a crowd of people. Participants attempt to grab the hump on the bull's back with both arms.



(With India Today, agency inputs)