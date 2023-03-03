Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe; Rs 6 cr recovered from home

The Karnataka government’s anti-corruption wing Lokayukta raided the house of Prashant Maadal, son of BJP MLA from Karnataka’s Davangere Maadal Virupakshappa, and recovered cash worth around Rs 6 crore. The search operation was conducted at his residence and office after Prashant Maadal was caught taking a bribe worth Rs 40 lakh.

The Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught Prashant red-handed when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. The anti-corruption watchdog acted on a complaint registered by a man against Prashant accusing him of taking bribes. Karnataka Lokayukta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office.”

A Lokayukta official also told India Today that they suspect Prashant was accepting bribes on behalf of his father. The official added the source of money found at his office is being investigated. The anti-corruption body will also likely summon the BJP MLA from Davangere for questioning.

Prashant Maadal is a chief accountant at Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Meanwhile, Maadal Virupakshappa has stepped down as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, the manufacturer of Mysore Sandal Soap. He has denied allegations against him in his resignation letter.

Virupakshappa stated in his resignation letter accessed by India Today, "I have no link to the Lokayukta raid. This is a conspiracy against me and my family."

This, however, is not the only incident as a team of Lokayukta caught an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) clerk red-handed for accepting a bribe worth Rs 5,000 in Gwalior on February 24. The accused in this case has been identified as Shubham Gupta. Gupta demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman contractual employee posted in the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) in exchange of withdrawing her maternity leave money.

(With inputs from ANI, India Today)

Also read: Tata Motors announces 5 million production milestone

Also WATCH | HDFC Bank vs Equitas SFB vs Axis Bank: Top bank fixed deposit interest rates compared. Check details

Also read: 'AI will not take away jobs, it will create jobs': Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani

Also WATCH | Countries that have bannned TikTok: India, Afghanistan ban Chinese app; US, Canada restrict it