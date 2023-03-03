'AI will not take away jobs, it will create jobs': Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani

AI has been a topic of debate when it comes to job security. However, CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, believes that AI has created jobs rather than taking them away. In a recent Q&A session, he expressed his optimism about the impact of Generative AI and the future of jobs in the sector.

At MWC 2023 in Barcelona, Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi asked him about the impact of generative AI on job opportunities in the next few months, Gurnani said, "I am so happy about the generative AI. To me, it did not take away jobs. It created jobs. Technology is the heart of everything." He added that the use cases of Generative AI are still being defined, which means that it has the potential to create more job opportunities in the future.

The tech sector has been facing layoffs in recent times, but Gurnani believes that it is not a tech winter. He said, "The opportunities are just opening. US has always been that capitalistic society where you turn the tap and you turn off the tap." He further pointed out that successful tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple are still showing growth in their results. If they do not require as many people as before, they are merely reprioritizing.

Gurnani emphasized the importance of technology and its impact on job creation. "AI did not take away jobs, it created jobs," he said. His optimism about the future of the tech sector is reflective of the potential that technology has to offer in the coming years.

