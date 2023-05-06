Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

Paramjit Singh Panjwar, a known terrorist and the leader of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), was killed by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town of Lahore, Pakistan, according to an India Today report.

At around 6 am on Saturday, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, also known as Malik Sardar Singh, was killed close to his home in Sunflower Society in Johar Town. In the gunfight, his shooter sustained injuries.

Paramjit Singh Panjwar, 59, who was born in Panjwar village near Taran Taran, was involved in reviving the Sikh insurgency, drug and weapons smuggling, and murder. Panjwar joined the KCF in 1986, prior to which he was working in a Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal.

In the 1990s, Panjwar took charge of KCF, following the elimination of Labh Singh at the hands of Indian security forces. He crossed over to Pakistan and stayed in Lahore while his wife and children relocated to Germany.

According to the India Today report, Paramjit was not significantly involved in terror-related activities over the past decade but rather in narcotics.

Panjwar was actively involved in the use of drones to carry drugs in Punjab; hence it is believed that his death was related to an intra-gang conflict over drugs.

