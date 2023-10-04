Maharashtra: Doctors, medicine shortage kills 16 infants, 19 adults in Nanded govt hospital

Maharashtra hospital deaths update: Total 35 deaths were reported at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded after four more patients died on Tuesday. The death toll comprises 16 infants and 19 adults. Of the infants who lost their lives were twin boys, who were born underweight on Sunday and died on Monday.

The Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital has been witnessing a spate of deaths for the past two days. At least 31 patients died at the hospital from September 30 to October 2. 24 patients died on the first day, followed by 7 more deaths on the next day. The death toll has gone up to 35 with four more deaths reported on Tuesday.

Given the worsening situation, Maharashtra medical education minister Hasan Mushrif visited the hospital on Tuesday. Mushrif questioned why the hospital did not use its remaining funds worth Rs 4-5 crore to purchase medicines after his meetings with the doctors and administrative staff. The minister also emphasised that the matter is being taken very seriously.

Mushrif further questioned delayed medicine procurement on part of the hospital despite sufficient funds. “The issue of housekeeping is very serious, we have taken that seriously. They still have Rs 4-5 crores. Why didn’t they purchase medicines? Our committee will give an answer. We will bring the medical college staff here,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that the hospital dean was allowed to purchase 40 per cent of medicines using the funding allocated by the state government. Mushrif said that a Committee of doctors has been formed to investigate the incident and take action against those found guilty. He also noted that a shortage of doctors has caused the deaths.

At a presser, Mushrif said that the government is mulling appointing doctors on a contract basis and seeking help from other hospitals as well as private doctors to manage the shortfall till vacancies are filled through regular recruitment process. He added that the government had issued orders to recruit nurses and sanitation workers right away.

Meanwhile, Shyramrao Wakode, Dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, has rejected allegations against the hospital and said the deceased patients were suffering from different ailments like diabetes, kidney failure, and liver failure. He added that there was no shortage of medicines or doctors.

Wakode further said the patients were being administered proper care but their bodies did not respond to the treatment. He further added that some patients were suffering from snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoining, etc. He added that most of the deceased infants were in the 0-3 day age group and had “very low weight”.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has denied any shortage of medicines and staff at the hospital. He promised that the state government will investigate the incident and assured that the culprits would not be spared. The Chief Minister said that many of the deceased were old people with heart ailments, underweight infants or accident victims.

"The deaths are unfortunate. We have taken the incident very seriously. An inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken appropriately," the chief minister said.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: In Maharashtra hospital where 31 died in 48 hrs, Shiv Sena MP makes dean clean dirty toilet

Also Watch: Electoral bonds to open for sale, RBI MPC meeting to begin in Top News on October 4: Share markets outlook, Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launch at Made by Google event; Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro launch