Mangaluru blast suspect Shariq traded in crypto, used multiple Aadhaar: Police

Mangaluru blast suspect, Mohammed Shariq (24), traded in bitcoins and used multiple Aadhaar, said police on Monday.

On November 19, the blast occurred in an autorickshaw in front of Kankanadi police station in Mangaluru. The police said it was a terror incident as Shariq, hailing from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, was in the autorickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries.

Hailing from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, Shariq was travelling in the autorickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries, when it exploded. He suffered burns and is currently being treated in a city hospital, unable to speak. He was allegedly influenced and inspired by a (terrorist) organisation with global presence, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar said adding that his (Shariq) handler was Abdul Mateen Taha from Suddaguntepalya (in Bengaluru) on whom the National Investigation Agency has announced a reward of Rs five lakh.

''...Our priority is to see that he survives, we have to take him to a stage where we can question him,'' Kumar said.

Taha was the main handler. He along with Khwaja and Mohammed Pasha from Tamil Nadu were booked under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru in 2020.

Apart from Taha, Arafat Ali from Thirthahalli was also like his handler, Kumar added.

Shariq is being booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police sources said.

According to police, Shariq used to send cryptocurrency to his associates who were arrested a few months ago.

"There are other links- some Surendran in whose name a SIM card was taken by him (Shariq), one Aadhaar card by Arun Kumar Gawli resident of of Sandur, one more SIM card taken by Shariq in the name of a person from Gadag. An Aadhaar card was found at the blast scene that belonged to a railway employee. We're going to inquire all these people," Kumar said.