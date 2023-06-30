Manipur: Rahul Gandhi visits violence-hit people in Moirang relief camps; to meet like-minded party leaders, civil society members in Imphal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on his two-day visit to Manipur, arrived in Moirang on Friday to meet people affected due to violence in the state. The Congress leader will also meet 10 like-minded party leaders and members of civil society organisations in Imphal.

"Rahul Gandhi will meet all the affected families and visit the relief camps in Moirang. After that, he will be back in Imphal. At Imphal Hotel, he will meet civil society organisation leaders, United Naga Council's leaders, 10 like-minded political parties and women leaders. He is here only for peace," Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said, while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the cavalcade may face attacks.

Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.

This is the first time that the Congress leader is visiting the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3. In a tweet on Thursday, Gandhi said, "I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters of Manipur. People of all communities are being very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority".

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's trip, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma told ANI, "...Considering the situation in Manipur, the central and state government are responsible to bring the situation there under control... There is no need for any political leader to go there, they won't be bringing any resolution to the situation, if there's any positive output of their visit then it is another thing otherwise there will be just a media episode...we should not get any political benefit out of the sad situation of a state..."

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, says, "...Considering the situation in Manipur, the central & state government are responsible to bring the situation there under control...There is no need for any political leader to go… pic.twitter.com/6eLJl1Miub — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

