Manipur theatres to screen Hindi film for the first time in 20 years 

For the first time in 20 years, a Hindi film will be screened in theatres in violence-hit Manipur. The Hmar Students' Association (HSA) has planned to screen a Hindi film at Rengkai (Lamka) in Churachandpur district on Tuesday evening. However, it did not disclose the name of the film.

The tribal organisation said in a statement that they would publicly screen a Hindi film on Tuesday to mark the country's Independence Day. "This is to show our defiance and opposition to terror groups which have subjugated the tribals for decades," the statement said. "Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice," it added.

The HSA further revealed that the last Hindi film that was publicly screened in the state was 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998. "We will be declaring our freedom from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day," the statement added.

The ban was initiated by separatist groups in 2000 in an effort to prevent cultural assimilation by 'mainland India'.

In September 2000, Manipur's Revolutionary Peoples Front (RPF), fighting for independence for Manipur from Indian rule, issued a notice banning the use of Hindi.

They specifically banned Hindi movies and television shows in Manipur because they claimed that they are destroying the Manipuri culture and language (they call it the "Indianization" of Manipur).

Officials reported that within a week of enforcing the ban on September 12, rebels had burned 6,000 to 8,000 Hindi video and music cassettes and compact discs acquired from state outlets.

Though the RPF provided no explanation for the restriction in the northeastern state, cable operators stated the militant group was concerned about Bollywood's harmful impact on the state's language and culture.

The movie theatres in Manipur generally screen English, Korean, and Manipuri films due to fear of militant organisations.

