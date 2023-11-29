Meet Professor Arnold Dix, the Australian expert who turned savior in Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation

Australian underground tunnelling expert Professor Arnold Dix has become a hero ever since 41 workers trapped inside Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel came out unscathed on Tuesday. These workers were stuck inside the collapsed tunnel since November 12.

Dix assured the families of the trapped workers that their loved ones would reach home safely before Christmas and made continuous efforts to ensure that he fulfilled his promise to the families of workers. This made him a hero among Indians, who called him the only Australian to give Indians some sort of good news. Indians were disappointed when Australia defeated India in World Cup 2023 final earlier this month.

But who is Arnold Dix? Arnold Dix is the head of the Geneva-based International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association. The organisation is known for raising issues related to ethical, legal, environmental, and political risks pertaining to underground construction. Not only this, Dix is also a geologist, engineer and lawyer among other things.

He has a science and law degree from Australia's Monash University. "Arnold ability to translate technical, scientific and contractual project requirements into clearly understandable outcomes for his clients are firmly based on the foundation of his extensive international site and project hands on experience," his website arnolddix.com reads.

Arnold Dix has also volunteered with the Qatar Red Crescent from 2019-19 to help devlop response swiftness for underground accidents. In 2020, he joined Lord Robert Mair Peter Vickery QC to form Underground Works Chambers. Underground Works Chambers focuses on "management and resolution of complex risks arising in underground works," as per its website.

He is also the President of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA). He is also a member of the Victorian Bar and a visiting Professor of Engineering (tunnels) at the Tokyo City University. During his three-decade-long career, he has been honored by the Australian Tunnelling Society, the International Association for Fire Safety Science, and the US' National Fire Protection Association.

Given his experience and expertise, he was roped in by the Centre to assist in the rescue operations and he arrived on November 20. Dix inspected the collapsed Silkyara tunnel, coordinated with agencies and suggested technical solutions to overcome challenges through the rubble.

Under his supervision, the workers dug out a tunnel and engaged in rat-hole mining to rescue the 41 trapped workers. Not only supervising rat-hole mining, Dix was also seen praying for the safe evacuation of the trapped workers in Uttarakhand.

He also said in an interview that for him, the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation was like an epic wherein the mountain was controlling everything. "It's like an epic from 3000 years! A mountain has taken 41 good workers: but keeping them warm, allowing food pipes, emergency services," he could be heard saying in the interview.

The expert's calm and relaxed attitude in the face of adversity was praised on social media by the likes of Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also backed Indian authorities and Arnold Dix after the successful rescue of 41 workers trapped inside the Uttarkashi tunnel.

