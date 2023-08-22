'Met an incredible force for change…': Bill Gates on meeting an Indian Post Office employee

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Sunday, posted about his interaction with a woman working at a postal office in India and called her "an incredible force of change".

Co-founder of Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, visited India earlier this year in March. During his trip he met PM Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji among others. He even met content creator, Prajakta Koli who runs the famous YouTube channel ‘MostlySane’.

Gates travelled to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru during his visit where he met various social workers. He shared various posts about his visit and in one of them he mentioned a woman named Kusuma K. She works at a local post office in Bengaluru.

“I met an incredible force for change on my trip to India: Kusuma, a remarkable young woman working wonders at her local postal department. India has been a leader in developing digital public infrastructure to accelerate inclusive financial development—enabling branch postmasters, like Kusuma, to use smartphone devices and biometrics to offer banking services to customers across India,” Gates wrote while describing his interaction with Kusuma.

“She's not just providing integrated financial services; she's delivering hope and financial empowerment to her community,” Gates added.

Gates also added a video link in his post, in which Kusuma’s branch post master talks about the influence of digital banking in her community.

The India Post Payments Bank is providing digital banking services to around 70 million people, and the number is increasing.

They offer services like withdrawing and depositing cash, sending money, and paying bills online. India has been a pioneer in creating digital systems that allow the government and businesses to provide safe and quick services without using paper or cash.

This helps people use digital banking without affecting their daily earnings and helps them save more money gradually.